Army outlasts UTSA on Saturday at the Alamodome to win, 28-16

The Black Knights (5-1) gained 305 of their 358 yards on the ground and completed just one pass — a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter — to escape Military City USA with their second straight victory against the Roadrunners (3-3). Anthony Adkins led the way with 101 yards on just eight carries, while Tyhier Tyler added 95 yards on 19 totes for the visitors.



Meanwhile for UTSA, Franklin caught 12 passes for a career-high 138 yards and two touchdowns to eclipse the previous school standard for single-game receptions of 11 set by Greg Campbell Jr. in 2018. It marked the second 100-yard receiving game of his sophomore season and the third of his young career.



McCormick, who entered the game as the leading rusher in the FBS, carried 18 times for 133 yards to notch his sixth career 100-yard rushing game and help the Roadrunners tally 197 yards on the ground.



Nwachuku led all players with 16 tackles, including nine solo stops, to pace the Roadrunners defense. The sophomore from McAllen now stands in a tie for second on UTSA's single-game tackles chart.



Making his first start of the season, Lowell Narcisse completed 16 passes for 155 yards and a TD and also rushed for 47 before suffering an injury early in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth down and short at the Army 31 and staring at a 21-10 deficit, the junior quarterback rumbled up the middle for 20 yards to the 11 but was injured on the tackle. On the next play, Frank Harris hit Franklin on a fade route in the end zone for the wide receiver's second score of the day. The Black Knights blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving the score at 21-16.



Army responded, covering 75 yards in just four plays with a 53-yard pass from Cade Ballard to Camden Harrison setting up a 5-yard TD rush by Ballard. The extra point made it 28-16 with 12:47 left to play.



UTSA then drove inside the Army 10-yard line on the strength of a pair of McCormick runs for 22 and 16 yards, but turned it over on downs with 10:15 left.