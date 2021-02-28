Jackson, Wallace shine in senior day rout of UAB

The Roadrunners improved to 11-2 at home this season as their dynamic duo combined for 54 points.

SAN ANTONIO — Jhivvan Jackson poured in 32 points and Keaton Wallace added 22, leading UTSA men’s basketball to a 96-79 rout of UAB on Senior Day Saturday at the Convocation Center.

UTSA (13-10, 9-7 Conference USA) cruised past a strong UAB (19-6, 11-5 C-USA) club with a hot-shooting night and a stifling defensive effort. UTSA shot 58 percent in the win, including a 13 of 22 mark from distance.

The Roadrunners built a 42-33 halftime lead, using a 27-7 run – that featured 16 straight from UTSA and 10 from Jackson – to rally from behind 15-7. UTSA then outscored UAB 54-46 over the final period.

UTSA honored a trio of seniors in the win, including Jackson, Wallace and forward Phoenix Ford, with each player gracing the starting lineup. It was a historic evening for the Roadrunners, as Jackson and Wallace have etched their names throughout the school, league and NCAA record books over their four-year careers.

Jackson finished the win with 32 points on 13 of 21 shooting and 6 of 10 from distance, adding five assists, three boards and one steal. It marked the 24th career game – and fourth in 2020-21 – with 30 or more points for Jackson and his 78th career game with 20+ points.

A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Jackson has now scored 2,505 career points, becoming the 74th player in NCAA history to reach the 2,500 milestone. He ranks 70th in the NCAA in career scoring and on Saturday passed historic names including Elgin Baylor, Bonzi Wells, Bimbo Coles and Bill Bradley. He ranks tops in UTSA history and second in C-USA annals in scoring.

In addition to his 2,500 scoring milestone, Jackson broke the C-USA record for 3-pointers in a career. Jackson has made 359 3-pointers, shooting 35.9 percent from range over his career and 37 percent as a senior.

Jackson averages 20.5 points per game as a senior and a UTSA record 22.4 points per game in his career. As a junior he shattered the C-USA record for points per game (26.8) and has won the league scoring crown in two consecutive seasons.

Wallace finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the win. He moved into seventh in C-USA history in scoring and became the 615th player in NCAA history to eclipse the 2,000 point plateau. Wallace, a product of Dallas’ Richardson High School, has scored 2,007 points in his career, averaging 16.5 points per game and 15.8 in 2020-21, with career highs in assists (3.5 per game).

Freshman Jordan Ivy-Curry added 13 points on a trio of 3-pointers, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists over 23 minutes. Junior Eric Parrish had 10 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

Sophomore center Jacob Germany grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds, adding eight points.

UAB was paced by 21 points from Jalen Benjamin.

UTSA won the battle of the boards, 36-31, claiming a 42-36 margin in points in the paint. UTSA had assists on 21 of its 38 made field goals, holding the lead for 29 minutes in the contest.

The Roadrunners improved to 11-2 at home in 2020-21 and are 55-18 under fifth-year head coach Steve Henson.

Ivy-Curry answered a UAB bucket to get the game underway with a strong take to the rim. A jumper from Quan Jackson and 3-pointer from Michael Ertel was sandwiched around a free throw from Germany for a 7-3 lead. Ivy-Curry then drained a deep 3-pointer to cut the lead to 7-6 at the first media break.

The lead grew to 15-7 before UTSA ripped off a run to cut the lead to 15-13 at the second media break. Germany used an offensive rebound putback, Jackson drilled a corner midrange jumper and finished a take to the rim.

Alley’s elbow jumper evened the game at 15 and Jackson’s steal and outlet pass let to a Wallace slam in transition and the first UTSA lead of the game. Consecutive 3-pointers from Jackson stretched the lead to 23-15 – good for a 16-0 run – and prompted a timeout from the Blazers.

Tavin Lovan snapped the UTSA run with a 3-pointer and Alley answered with a hook shot in the paint. Wallace’s step-back midrange jumper gave UTSA a seven-point lead and Jackson added to it with a bucket at the rim.

After a UAB basket, Alley sank a corner 3-pointer for a 10-point lead and Jackson got loose at the rim for a 12-point lead, part of a 27-7 run.

UAB answered a Germany free throw with five quick points, prompting a timeout from Coach Steve Henson.

UTSA ripped off a 7-0 run, including an Parrish bucket at the rim on a nifty back-cut, a Germany post move hook shot and a Wallace corner 3-pointer for a 42-30 lead. Jalen Benjamin’s three-quarter court heave went in to cut the lead to 42-33 at half. Jackson led all scorers at halftime with 14 points, with UTSA shooting 50 percent from the field and 5 of 9 from distance. UAB shot 37.5 percent and was 5 of 12 from range.

UTSA roared out of the break, scoring the first six behind a pair of buckets from Wallace and one from Jackson. Ivy-Curry answered a UAB three with his own, taking the lead to 51-36 before UAB cut the lead to 13 with 15:38 left.

Jackson scored five of the next seven points in the game, including a corner 3-pointer for a 16-point lead. UAB answered with seven straight points to cut the lead to 56-47 with 12:36 left.

Wallace drilled a 3-pointer to eclipse the 2,000 career point mark and give UTSA a 59-47 lead. Jackson then answered a UAB bucket with his 357 career 3-pointer, breaking the league record and giving UTSA a 62-49 lead. Parrish sank a floater and Jackson drilled another 3-pointer to give UTSA a 67-52 lead.

Germany then started a 5-0 run with a powerful dunk and Wallace sank a wing 3-pointer for a 72-57 lead. Parrish answered a UAB bucket with his own for a 74-59 lead with 7:58 left.