"Yeah, ran into a buzzsaw."

Those were the first five words UTSA head coach Frank Wilson said during Monday's press conference. The Roadrunners were bullied by Arizona State on Saturday and need to regroup quickly.

In good news, the team should have a raucous crowd behind them in the home opener. The bad news, Big 12 foe Baylor is coming to town. Wilson is using the 49-7 loss as a teaching moment for his young squad.

"The fundamental things, the opening kick, from alignment to assignment, we didn't do the things we've practiced throughout the duration of camp," Wilson said. "I still feel confident we can line up and be a formidable foe against any opponent."

We all know the Bears will not sleep on the Roadrunners, especially after UTSA's upset victory in Waco last season.

"You look at a lot of games from last year and they were really close in a lot of them, including our game," Wilson said. "They're a talented team, a well-coached team and present anything we could ever want to handle."

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said, "They were the type of team that I respect and like. They lined up and just put their hands on us physically and they weren't intimidated. They didn't care we were in the Big 12. We have a week now to play a good, physical team."

Cordale Grundy is still slated to start at quarterback for UTSA with D.J. Gillins waiting in the wings. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. from the Alamodome as the Roadrunners look to protect home turf. The team has won five out of the last seven games in San Antonio. The program is also 4-3 all-time in home openers.

