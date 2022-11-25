UTSA students have chance to win scholarship if they attend Roadrunner football game

Three $1000 Scholarships will be awarded courtesy of All American Car Wash to students if they go to the game.

SAN ANTONIO — Hey Roadrunners! If you want a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, go the football game Saturday, November 26 against the UTEP Miners at the Alamodome on Fan Appreciation Day!

UTSA is on an 8-game winning streak and has already locked up the Conference USA regular season crown heading into Saturday's game, which is also Senior Day.

You must be currently enrolled at the university to sign up for your chance to win one of three $1000 scholarships.

The scholarships are funded by All American Car Wash, the official car wash sponsor of UTSA Athletics.

To register for your chance to win, sign up at the All American Car Wash table which can be found near the student section in the Alamodome.

Three students will be chosen to compete as a team in a punt, pass, and kick competition at halftime.

“We’re proud to be a part of UTSA Athletics, and like all Roadrunner fans, we’re 100% behind this winning football team. Offering these scholarships to three lucky students thanks them for attending the game and showing their team spirit and encourages them in their studies,” said Andrew Zamora, President and CEO of All American Car Wash.

The Roadrunners are 9-2 overall with a perfect 7-0 in the C-USA coming off a 41-7 road triumph over Rice last Saturday,which secured the right to host the C-USA Championship Game for the second straight year. The UTEP Miners (5-6, 3-4) are also coming off a win at home last week, 40-6 against Florida International University.

The UTSA Roadrunners take on the University of Texas-El Paso Miners at 2:30 p.m. at the Alamodome on Saturday.

