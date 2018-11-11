SAN ANTONIO — FIU posted 453 yards of offense and held UTSA to 245 in a 45-7 victory in Conference USA action on Saturday night at the Alamodome.

James Morgan passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Panthers (7-3, 5-1 C-USA), who won for the second straight season against the Roadrunners (3-7, 2-4). He completed passes to eight different receivers, with four each to Tony Gaiter (49 yards) and Bryce Singleton (39 yards).

UTSA’s defense saw three players post double-digit efforts in tackles, led by Darryl Godfrey’s career-high 13. Les Maruo registered 12 stops, while Josiah Tauaefa turned in 10 for his 15th career game with double figures in stops.

Marquez McNair hauled in five passes for 48 yards and Brenden Brady rushed for 42 yards on nine carries to pace the Roadrunners offense.

FIU struck first when Morgan found Maurice Alexander in the end zone on a 19-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. Jose Borregales’ extra point put the visitors up, 7-0.

The Panthers took a two-touchdown lead midway through the second stanza after Napoleon Maxwell capped a 12-play, 63-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring dash.

Borregales booted a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the half to hand FIU a 17-0 lead at the break.

Morgan hit Gaiter for a 7-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to help push the lead to 24-0.

FIU tacked on three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

CJ Worton caught a 12-yard TD pass from Morgan with 11:57 left to play to help extend the advantage to 31-0.

Rocky Jacques-Louis returned an interception 32 yards to paydirt with 3:42 left and Christian Alexander’s 17-yard touchdown scamper made it 45-0 with 1:15 on the clock.

UTSA got on the board when Bryce Rivers hit Tykee Ogle-Kellogg on a 36-yard scoring connection in the final minute.

The Roadrunners will travel to Huntington, W.Va., to face Marshall (6-3, 4-2) next Saturday, Nov. 17. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on Stadium on Facebook.

