RICE (0-6, 0-2) vs. UTSA (2-4, 1-2)

When, where: Saturday, 5 p.m., Alamodome

Series history: UTSA leads 4-3

Last meeting: UTSA 20, Rice 3, Oct. 6, 2018, Houston

UTSA last week: Lost to UAB 33-14, Saturday, Alamodome

Rice last week: Bye

SAN ANTONIO – So much for star-crossed UTSA quarterback Frank Harris and his comeback season. Roadrunners coach Frank Wilson has confirmed that Harris, a sophomore, will miss the remainder of the season.

His college debut delayed for two years by knee injuries, Harris was UTSA's starter for the first four games of the season before he was hurt on the second snap against North Texas on Sept. 21. Harris, a 2017 Clemens High School graduate, has been sidelined since then.

Citing HIPAA laws, which protect the privacy of an individual's personal health information and medical records, Wilson did not disclose specifics of Harris' injury.

Harris, a left-hander, held his right arm as he walked off the field in the loss to North Texas. He initially was injured the previous week against Army, leaving the game for two plays in the second quarter before returning and completing the contest. Harris held his right arm as he went to the sideline.

Asked a few days later if Harris' injury was a carryover from the one he sustained against Army, Wilson said: "Yeah, yeah, a little carryover. It wasn't a violent lick at all . . . just something that has been reoccurring. We'll see if we can manage it and allow him to continue."

Wilson evaded the question Tuesday when he was asked if he has any second thought about the way Harris' injury was handled.

"I like where our team is right now," Wilson said. "We'll continue to develop our team with the guys who are playing in this game. And I like where we're at for Saturday."

Sophomore Lowell Narcisse, who has quarterbacked the Roadrunners since Harris went down, will make his third start of the season in Saturday's homecoming game against winless Rice at the Alamodome.

UTSA, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA, beat Rice (0-6, 0-2) last year and leads the series 4-3. The Roadrunners have won the last four meetings.

Narcisse was asked his thoughts about Harris being sidelined yet again.

"It's tough," Narcisse said. "I actually didn't play for three years in a row, too. I tore both of my ACLs and ended up getting redshirted. I can't say I know the feeling because our situations are different, but I understand what it's like to be in that position.

"A lot of times you feel like people forget about you. It's easy to kind of congratulate you and feel sorry for you. But they don't feel the pain or the loneliness you feel two or three months down the line. So, I understand from that point of view."

Narcisse, from Saint James, La., signed with LSU as a high school senior in 2017, but transferred to Mississipi Gulf Coast Community College last year. He transferred to UTSA in January.

Harris had his right arm in a sling at UTSA practice Tuesday and has remained engaged in workouts despite being sidelined, Wilson said.

"He comes to every meeting," Wilson said. "Injured or not, meetings are mandatory. Academics are mandatory. He's a part of us. He's just not a 'live' person for contact or for practice. But he's here every day."

UTSA sophomore quarterback Lowell Narcisse led the Roadrunners in rushing with 89 yards on 17 carries in Saturday's 33-14 loss to UAB on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Senior Cordale Grundy, who started nine games last season, and redshirt freshman Jordan Weeks are competing for the backup job.

"Depends on how practice goes the remainder of the week," Wilson said. "We feel confident in both of those guys and we'll let practice unveil itself. If something was to happen, one of those guys would be the next person up."

Harris and Narcisse became fast friends after the latter transferred to UTSA.

"I try to remain as positive as I can, try to keep him in good spirits, and encourage him throughout this whole process," Narcisse said.

Harris completed 66 of 91 passes, with two interceptions, for 486 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 126 yards on 39 carries.

Narcisse has played in all six of UTSA's games this season, hitting 32 of 76 attempts for 273 yards and one TD. He has been intercepted twice.

Narcisse is 1-1 as the Roadrunners' starter. UTSA beat UTEP 26-16 on Oct. 5 and lost to UAB 33-14 on Saturday.

With Harris out for the season, Narcisse was asked if he's approaching this week's game any differently.

"Nah, Coach always tells me just be myself, man," Narcisse said. "Just being that is good enough for this team. Just coming out, being able to get everybody lined up, communicating and just being able to execute from now on."

Narcisse led the Roadrunners in rushing with 89 yards and a TD on 17 carries in the loss to UAB, but he finished with only 94 yards passing on 8 of 19 completions.

UTSA ranks No. 48 in rushing offense among the 130 teams in the FBS, averaging 185.3 yards a game. But the Roadrunners are 125th in passing offense (130.8) and 119th in total offense (316.2).

UTSA improved "tremendously from a passing perspective" in Tuesday's workout, Wilson said. "We cannot continue to operate and not throw the ball effectively. We recognize it's a work in progress.

"And, so, what we've done is condensed our playbook, if you will, from a passing game standpoint and given ourselves a chance by getting our receivers and our quarterback in the best situations possible to play pitch and catch. Meanwhile, remaining steadfast in our ability to run the ball effectively between the tackles as well as on the perimeter."

Narcisse expressed confidence that the Roadrunners' passing game will come around.

"I thought today was a real productive practice," Narcisse said. "I think overall, throughout the whole thing, we probably had a 70 percent completion rate. I thought today was real good at moving in the right direction."

