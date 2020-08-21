UTSA fall sports delayed to spring, except for football, following conference announcement

SAN ANTONIO — As local athletes and schools continue adjusting to the possibility of playing sports during the ongoing pandemic, most UTSA student-athletes preparing for fall sports are receiving some clarity to end the week.
Conference USA, of which UTSA is a part, announced Friday afternoon that all fall team sports save for football are being postponed to the spring. In a statement, conference officials specified that the movie affects men's/women's soccer, as well as women's volleyball.
"The move to the spring allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a C-USA championship, but have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA Championships," the statement reads, adding that the decision comes after a move by the NCAA to delay D-1 fall championships to the spring earlier this month.