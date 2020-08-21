UTSA fall sports delayed to spring, except for football, following conference announcement

Conference USA's decision aligns with a move by NCAA officials earlier in August.

SAN ANTONIO — As local athletes and schools continue adjusting to the possibility of playing sports during the ongoing pandemic, most UTSA student-athletes preparing for fall sports are receiving some clarity to end the week.

Conference USA, of which UTSA is a part, announced Friday afternoon that all fall team sports save for football are being postponed to the spring. In a statement, conference officials specified that the movie affects men's/women's soccer, as well as women's volleyball.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂-𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



