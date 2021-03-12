UTSA will play in the Frisco Bowl against San Diego State to cap off Roadrunners' best-ever season

The announcement comes after UTSA defeated Western Kentucky on Friday night to become Conference USA champions.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials announced Sunday that UTSA will play against San Diego State at the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21, according to a press release.

The announcement comes after 12-1 UTSA was victorious against Western Kentucky, becoming Conference USA champions for the first time after holding off the Hilltoppers on Friday night at the Alamodome.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the SDSU Aztecs and the UTSA Roadrunners” said Sean Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

The UTSA Roadrunners have had the best season in university history, according to the UTSA website. "This will mark the first meeting between UTSA, which will be the designated visiting team, and San Diego State and the second time in three bowl appearances that the Roadrunners will play a team from the Mountain West Conference," the press release says.

Fans can now pre-order tickets through Ticketmaster to get priority seating for the Roadrunners' bowl game.