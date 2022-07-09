UTSA follows hard-fought loss in season opener with road matchup against Army

The 0-1 Roadrunners are traveling to West Point in Week 2.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA football opened the week still feeling the effects of Saturday's heartbreaking season-opening loss to the University of Houston at the Alamodome. But the full focus at this point is on the Army Black Knights.

Both teams come into the game with 0-1 records, with the Cadets having lost their own season-opener at Coastal Carolina.

It isn't much of a secret what Army wants to do offensively. They rushed for 202 yards as team in Week 1; it's the bread and butter of their attack.

They also, uncharacteristically, threw for 142 yards, the vast majority of that coming on two touchdown connections of 73 and 54 yards.

The Roadrunners went to triple-overtime with the Cougars in their season-opener, falling 37-35 when they failed a two-point conversion attempt in the third OT period. The Runners rushed for 104 yards on 28 carries and were carried by starting quarterback Frank Harris, who also completed 28 of 43 passes for 337 yards and three TD passes.

Head coach Jeff Traylor said his team will do whatever is necessary to move the football, but added that finding more balance is going to be key.

"We have to get back to running the football and protecting our quarterback better," he said. "We've always been a very balanced team since we've been here. We don't wanna get away from that."

In scouting Army, which UTSA has played in the past, there are really no secrets. That excels with their ground game.

"It is about discipline," said senior linebacker Dadrian Taylor. "They are a team that is not gonna switch up doing much. They are gonna run about six or seven plays, but they are gonna run those plays to perfection."

Traylor reiterated that they are really good at what they do.

"That offensive line is just so physical. Their quarterback is very elusive."

He added, with a touch of sarcasm, that this is such a fun game to get ready for.

You can find some similarities between the two games heading into Saturday as both lost close games late last weekend.

"Both teams pride themselves in out-efforting the other team," Traylor said. "They are gonna have their own juice, their own crowd, their cadets. And we are about to find out if our Triangle of Toughness will travel this season."