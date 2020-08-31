UTSA releases plan to host fans at Alamodome for home football games this season

The plan says that capacity will be limited to 17% and social distancing will be mandatory. Masks will be required, but fans can take them off to eat or drink.

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners have introduced their coronavirus plan for fans in the Alamodome this season.

The plan says that capacity will be limited to 17% and social distancing will be mandatory as home games begin. Masks will be required, but fans can take them off to eat or drink.

Officials say the plan may change based on new information or additional guidance from local and state health officials.

“Our goal is to provide the safest game day experience possible for everyone who steps foot inside the Alamodome this season,” UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said. “UTSA Athletics has worked in coordination with the City of San Antonio, Alamodome staff, local and state health experts, Conference USA and the NCAA to develop a plan that will help create a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community. We’re all in this together and it will require all of us to adhere to the safety protocols in place at our home football games this season. We can’t wait to see our team compete and to have you cheering on our Roadrunners this fall.”

The Roadrunners will make their home debut on September 19 against Stephen F Austin.

Here is the full plan from UTSA:

• Face coverings are required to be worn properly (covering the nose and mouth) by all fans present at the Alamodome, except when eating or drinking in their seat. Following State of Texas guidelines, exemptions apply for young children and persons who are unable to adjust or remove face coverings.

• All guests will be subject to a temperature test prior to entry. Anyone displaying a temperature over 99.6°F will be taken to a secondary private area for a secondary temporal temperature screening. Employees or guests confirmed to have a temperature over 99.6°F and exhibit any signs of COVID-19 will not be allowed entry to the property and will be directed toward appropriate medical care and given written refund instructions.

• The Alamodome has implemented updated protocols for all concessions areas. Patrons will have access to a mobile app for food ordering and cashless operations. Additional safety measures, including plexiglass shields and express pick-up stations will be implemented. Condiments and individually-wrapped utensils will be provided upon request.

• Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures will be implemented prior to and during all home games.

• A new contactless parking management system will be in place at all Alamodome parking lots, which will open two hours prior to kickoff. No tailgating will be permitted in any Alamodome lots or property.

• Appropriate signage will be prominently displayed outlining proper face covering usage, the temperature reading and screening process and current physical distancing practices in use throughout the Alamodome.

• An updated entrance and exit plan will be implemented to maximize physical distancing for fans arriving and departing the Alamodome property. This plan will require guests to enter assigned gates based upon seat location.

• All guests will be advised to practice physical distancing including standing at least six feet away from other groups of people, not traveling with them while standing in lines, and avoiding using elevators.

• Numerous touchless hand-sanitization and hand-washing stations have been installed throughout all public areas.

• All Alamodome employees and game day operations staff will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols, including enhanced training for staff who may have more frequent guest contact.