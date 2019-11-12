SAN ANTONIO — One thing you can say about UTSA tailback Sincere McCormick is that he's a quick study. Show McCormick the way and he'll take it from there.

A Judson High School graduate who enrolled at UTSA in January, McCormick has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Year in a vote of C-USA coaches, the conference office announced Wednesday afternoon.

McCormick is the second UTSA player in the last four seasons to earn C-USA Freshman of the Year honors, following 2016 winner Josiah Tauaefa, now a linebacker with the New York Giants.

McCormick was unavailable for comment because UTSA freshmen are prohibited from speaking to the media.

While the UTSA offense generally struggled throughout the 2019 season, McCormick proved to be one of the unit's most consistent players.

McCormick started all 12 games of his freshman season, breaking the UTSA record for all-purpose yards with 1,177 and the single-game rushing yardage mark with 189 against UTEP. Both records were held by Jarveon Williams, who also graduated from Judson.

McCormick rushed for 983 yards and eight touchdowns on 177 carries for the season. His yardage and TD totals rank second on UTSA's single-season list. McCormick also finished with 24 receptions for 194 yards and a TD.

McCormick ranks third among all FBS freshmen in rushing yards per game (81.9) and sixth nationally among freshmen with an average of 98.1 all-purpose yards.

The Roadrunners ended the season 106th out of 130 FBS schools in total offense, averaging 344.9 yards and 20.3 points.a game. UTSA finished 4-8 overall and 3-5 in C-USA play. Coach Frank Wilson was fired Dec. 1 after four seasons at the helm.

Jeff Traylor, associate head coach at the University of Arkansas the last two seasons, was hired Monday to succeed Wilson.

