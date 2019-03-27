SAN ANTONIO — With UTSA’s first No. 1 draft pick on hand to lend his moral support, 13 former Roadrunners with aspirations to continue their football careers on the pro level participated in UTSA’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

In addition to getting weighed and measured, the players were timed in the 40-yard dash and put through a series of drills under the watchful eyes of scouts from 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams during the four-hour event on campus. Two CFL teams and the Commanders, San Antonio’s AAF franchise, also had scouts present.

Linebacker Josiah Tauaefa, who is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong Jr. are considered UTSA’s top prospects this spring.

Punter Yannis Routsas impressed scouts with his hang time, UTSA coach Frank Wilson said, adding that linebacker Les Maruo and running back Jalen Rhodes also had good performances.

“I think it starts to be something that the NFL guys look forward to,” Wilson said of Pro Day. “That they know that we have quality student-athletes that can come out here and perform well, and have legitimate chances. I think guys like Yannis came out there today and he was the surprise of the day to many. I thought he was consistent with his hang time, with his distance, and did a very good job.

“I thought Josiah did well for himself today, performed extremely well. Jalen Rhodes had a good day. Les Maruo had a good day. I thought all our guys went out with intentions of performing well and putting their best foot forward. Good day for UTSA.”

Stevens High School graduate Marcus Davenport, Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017, was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 14th overall pick in last year’s draft. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Davenport recalled how he felt at Pro Day a year ago.

“I was nervous,” Davenport said. “It was a sense of competition, a sense of wanting to do well.”

Former UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of last year's NFL draft, talks to reporters during Tuesday's UTSA Pro Day.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Then Davenport changed the tone of his voice and added: “I kind of don’t like it.” He smiled as reporters chuckled.

“This still makes me nervous,” he said.

Davenport, who flew from New Orleans to San Antonio on Tuesday, said he thought it was important to support his former teammates. What advice did he give them?

“It’s not the end of the world,” he said. “I understand the nervousness but don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Or else, if you fail, or if you don’t get the results that you want, you’re just going to hurt yourself.”

Tauaefa leaves UTSA as one of the best defensive players in the short history of the program. The university added football in 2009 and played its first game in 2011.

A Lake Dallas High School graduate, Tauaefa earned All-America honors as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He was one of 10 semifinalists last year for the Butkus Award, which honors the country’s top college linebacker.

Tauaefa led the Roadrunners with 113 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries as a junior. He also recorded 62 solo tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

UTSA middle linebacker Josiah Tauaefa scores on a 22-yard fumble return in the Roadrunners' 44-14 rout of Texas State in 2017

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Relentless in his pursuit of ball carriers, Tauaefa anchored the UTSA defense for three seasons and ended his college career as the second-leading tackler in the program’s history with 257. His 113 tackles last season rank No. 2 in program history, behind the 115 he recorded in 13 games as a freshman.

“Felt good,” Tauaefa said of his Pro Day performance. “It was nothing that I felt unprepared for. Training these past two months I felt like I’ve been prepared for this and the different drills that they had us doing is stuff I was familiar with. Nothing out of left field or anything that caught me off guard.”

Tauaefa, 6-foot-2, has concentrated on reshaping his body during the offseason. He played at 245 pounds last season.

“Trimmed down a little bit,” he said. “I lost about eight pounds. I don’t know how much of that is body fat, and then gaining lean muscle. I think I gained about 10 or 11 pounds of lean muscle and lost probably six or seven pounds of body fat, or more than that. It’s been a good transition over the past few months.”

Tauaefa scored well on the bench press that was part of the Pro Day testing, lifting 220 pounds 21 times.

“I told him if he got one more on bench, we would have tied,” Davenport said with a smile. “I just like to watch him work. He’s always been that kind of athlete. I remember him coming in, I was like, damn, this dude can take my spot. I just got here. It’s great to see him do this well.”

Strong started every UTSA game in his last two seasons. He had 24 tackles (12 solos), 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback pressures, one pass breakup and a safety as a senior. He owns the UTSA record with two career blocked kicks and ranks second all-time with 26.5 career tackles for loss.

“It was fun, exciting,” Strong said of Pro Day. “It was a great experience. Been waiting on this day since I was kid, so I enjoyed it . . . I know I like to criticize myself. I’m a little harder on myself more than I should be, but for the most part, I think I did good overall. I did what I need to do. And, like I said, at the end of the day, I put it in God’s hands.”

Scouts from more than 26 NFL teams, and two from the CFL, attended UTSA's Pro Day on campus Tuesday.

David Flores / KENS5.com

If his NFL plans fall through, Strong said he would like to go into coaching.

“I’d like to come back here to UTSA as a G.A. (graduate assistant) and go from there,” Strong said.

Davenport was the second UTSA player drafted by an NFL team. The first was tight end David Morgan II, who was picked by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

But the first UTSA alum to make an NFL roster did not play football for the Roadrunners. All-American track athlete Teddy Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2010, and has played with five other NFL teams since then. He was on the New York Giants’ practice squad last year.

“Seeing guys that I played next to and played alongside with, worked out with and grinding through the offseason, seeing guys make it at the next level, of course, it’s encouraging that it doesn’t matter where you come from, as long as you work hard. If that’s your goal, if that’s your dream, and you set your mind to it, then it’s attainable.”

Other UTSA players who participated in Pro Day were offensive lineman David Anzaldua, deep snapper Matt Bayliss, safety Ronnie Benavidez, defensive back Marcos Curry, safety Nate Gaines, safety Darryl Godfrey, safety C.J. Levine, and wide receiver Larry Stephens. Gaines returned for his second Pro Day after completing his eligibility in 2017.