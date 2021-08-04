UTSA opens new athletics center

The center is called Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE) and promises to help student athletes achieve their goals.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio unveiled a new athletics center Wednesday.

UTSA says it will make RACE available for public use, including for athletics camps and clinics.

The University of Texas at San Antonio today unveiled its Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE), a milestone in the university's strategic vision to create a central hub for UTSA Athletics and to further promote the academic success, health, wellness and performance of the university's student-athletes.

RACE is a $40.4 million athletic training facility located on 10.8 acres of land near the southwest corner of the university's Main Campus. It was made possible through philanthropic gifts, support from the City of San Antonio's 2017 bond referendum and financing from the Roadrunner Foundation.

"Great universities have exceptional academic, research and athletics enterprises. The addition of RACE will further propel UTSA to national recognition while advancing our success as Division I competitors in Conference USA and generating a great sense of pride for San Antonio," said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. "I am grateful for the support of Gene Dawson and the Roadrunner Foundation Board, the leadership of our Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos, the partnership of the City of San Antonio, and the generosity of so many donors who helped bring RACE to life."

The new facility will help enhance UTSA's competitiveness in recruiting and retaining the nation's best student-athletes, coaches and staff. A foundational project in UTSA's 10-year strategic vision to achieve national standing as a Carnegie R1 institution, the nearly 95,000 square-foot facility includes academic spaces, a sports medicine center, strength and conditioning facilities, locker rooms, meeting rooms, staff and coaches' offices, an equipment room and practice fields.

"At UTSA, student success is at the core of everything we do. We are committed to providing all of our students, including our student-athletes, with the very best environment to enable them to achieve their full potential," said Lisa Campos, UTSA vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletics Director. "Just as UTSA is becoming an exemplar in academics and research, UTSA Athletics is increasingly gaining national recognition. RACE will have a long-lasting impact in further propelling UTSA's stature as a Division I competitor. It is foundational to the Athletics priorities of UTSA's Be Bold capital campaign."

"The Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence will be a tremendous asset that enables UTSA to recruit the very best student-athletes, coaches and staff to San Antonio," said Gene Dawson, president of the Roadrunner Foundation. "There has been great enthusiasm for this project among the members of the Roadrunner Foundation, and to see it become a reality is just as special for us as it is for UTSA and its student-athletes. This is a very exciting time to be a Roadrunner."