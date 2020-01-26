SAN ANTONIO — UTSA men's basketball team brought home a win after Erik Czumbel scored a game-winning basket Saturday night at the Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.

The Roadrunners were tied with the Owls with 6.7 seconds left in the game when senior Byron Frohnen scored a steal on an inbounded ball from Rice. Frohnen then made quick work of getting the ball to midcourt in the hands of Czumbel.

Czumbel, a freshman point guard from Verona, Italy drove the ball to the basket to give UTSA the lead with one second remaining.

Final score: UTSA 90, Rice 88

This marked the Runners' fourths straight win over Rice.

UTSA will host UAB this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Convocation Center.