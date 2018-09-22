UTSA (0-3) vs. Texas State (1-2, 0-1 in Sun Belt Conference)

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Alamodome.

Series history: UTSA leads 2-0

Last meeting: UTSA 44, Texas State 14, Sept. 23, 2017, San Marcos

UTSA's last game: Lost to Kansas State 41-17, Sept. 15, Manhattan, Kan.

Texas State's last game: Lost to South Alabama 41-31, Sept. 15, Mobile, Ala.

Notable: Saturday's game is the Roadrunners' last tuneup before they start Conference USA play against UTEP next Saturday at the Alamodome . . . UTSA beat Texas State 38-31 in their first meeting on Nov. 24, 2012 at the Alamodome. Both schools were in the Western Athletic Conference that season before joining different leagues . . . Through their first three games this season, the Roadrunners have had 17 first-time starters and 26 players make their debut.

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA coach Frank Wilson was blunt in his reply to a question this week about whether the hype surrounding Saturday’s clash with Interstate 35 rival Texas State has given the Roadrunners extra motivation.

“Probably 0-3 is enough to put a burn in your belly, to fire us up enough,” Wilson said. “We’re better, we’re capable. That elusive first win is what’s dangling in front of us, more than even an opponent. They just happen to be the team we’re playing in our quest to get our first win.”

UTSA and Texas State were longtime rivals in the Southland Conference, but have met on the football field only twice since the Roadrunners’ inaugural season in 2011. UTSA leads the series 2-0, beating the Bobcats 44-14 last year in San Marcos and 38-31 at the Alamodome in 2012, when both schools were in the Western Athletic Conference.

Saturday’s game will be UTSA’s final tuneup before starting Conference USA play against UTEP next Saturday at the Alamodome.

The first month of the season has been brutal for the Roadrunners, who are one loss away from matching their worst start in the program’s short history. UTSA began the 2015 season 0-4 and went on to finish 3-9 in Larry Coker’s last campaign as head coach. Wilson was hired in January 2016 and led the Roadrunners to their first bowl in his first season. UTSA did not get a bowl bid last year despite finishing 6-5.

All three of the Roadrunners’ losses this season have been against opponents from Power 5 conferences. UTSA took a 41-17 beating from Kansas State last week on the road, seven days after dropping its home opener to Baylor 37-20.

The Roadrunners started the season with a 49-7 shellacking from Arizona State in Tempe. The Sun Devils made Herm Edwards’ debut as their head coach a memorable one, outgaining the Roadrunners 503-220 and holding them to two yards rushing. UTSA has been outscored 127-44 in its first three games.

While bloodied, the Roadrunners are hardly disheartened. They haven’t run away from their 0-3 start, but they have remained defiant in defeat.

“Our guys are humans,” Wilson said. “They have emotions. They have feelings and they have a desire. They’re prideful. They want to go out and they want to perform well. They want to play to the best of their ability.

"We have scars. They’re in the healing process. We’ll be prepared to play on Saturday. We’ll play to the best of our ability. I like our team and our chances and where we’re going.”

Texas State (1-2) is coming off a 41-31 road loss to South Alabama. The Bobcats led 31-16 with 9:38 left in the third quarter, but a 55-yard touchdown on an interception return ignited a 25-0 run by the Jaguars. Texas State started the season with a 35-7 loss at Rutgers, and beat Texas Southern 36-20 the next week in San Marcos.

The Bobcats are coached by Everett Withers, who is 5-22 since taking over the Texas State program in 2016.

The Roadrunners expect to face an angry Bobcats team intent on avenging last year’s beatdown before a crowd of 31,333 at Bobcat Stadium.

“We respect that opponent,” Wilson said. “For years, way before there was ever football (at UTSA), there was the old Southland Conference, and Texas State, or Southwest Texas, and UTSA back then. It’s a real rivalry that has brewed, pre (predating) the inauguration of our football program.

“And, so, we’ve embraced it. We’re respectful of it, and we look forward to playing a team that we know has every ambition to try to come into the Alamodome and to beat us.”

Whatever their motivation, there’s no denying that the Roadrunners had a little more bounce in their step at practice this week.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” said senior safety Darryl Godfrey, an O’Connor graduate. “This game, there’s always a good crowd. Last year, the crowd was amazing. I’m expecting the crowd to be even more amazing this year.”

So just how badly do the Roadrunners want to beat the Bobcats?

“I mean, that’s no question,” Godfrey said. “It’s going to happen. I don’t have any doubt about that.”

Senior wide receiver Greg Campbell was a little more guarded when he was asked if the Roadrunners have been a little more pumped this week.

“We’re just trying to take it one day at a time,” he said. “We treat this opponent just like everybody else.”

But, honestly, UTSA couldn’t pick a better opponent to get that first victory against, right?

“That’s the plan every week,” Campbell said, smiling.

UTSA quarterback Cordale Grundy, who has started the first three games of the season, has completed 48 of 89 passes, with two interceptions, for 452 yards and two TDs. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

Still, Campbell acknowledged that Texas State as a rival.

“I feel like they feel it’s just as much a rivalry,” he said. “They’re right up the street. We want to win against every team we play in state.”

Asked if he thinks Saturday’s game will feature a matchup between two angry teams, Campbell said: “Most definitely, I think so. And then the little added rivalry, it’ll be two angry teams playing. It’ll be a good game Saturday.”

Opponents have outgained UTSA by an average of 482-258.3 in total offensive yardage this season. Junior Cordale Grundy has been the Roadrunners’ starting quarterback in their first three games, but senior transfer D.J. Gillins also has seen action.

“Not necessarily planning to play two,” Wilson said, when asked whether he planned to play two quarterbacks Saturday. “If the opportunity presents itself, that’s something that we’re open to. But not from a pregame standpoint, already have it identified where D.J. will get in or Cordale will get the start and play the game as is. We’ll adjust accordingly.”

Despite being 0-3, the Roadrunners remain confident that they can get on track.

Senior defensive lineman Kevin Strong Jr. had a message for UTSA fans after a workout this week.

“Just stay with us, man,” he said. “We’re still fighting. We’re going to keep fighting all the way through. Just stay behind us and know that it’s all going to come together. Just be patient.”

