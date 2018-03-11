UTSA (3-5, 2-2 C-USA) vs. UAB (7-1, 5-0)

When, where: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: UAB 24, UTSA 19, Nov. 11, 2017, Alamodome

UTSA's last game: Lost to Southern Miss 27-17, Oct. 20, Hattiesburg, Miss.

UAB: Beat UTEP 19-0, Oct. 27, El Paso

Notable: UTSA junior Josiah Tauaefa is one of 10 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the country’s best collegiate linebacker. Tauaefa leads the Roadrunners with 69 tackles, 42 unassisted stops and 8.5 tackles for loss. He also has 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles . . . UTSA senior Yannis Routsas was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week on Oct. 25 for his performance in the Roadrunners’ 27-17 loss to Southern Miss. Routsas averaged 47.3 yards on nine punts and put Southern Miss inside its 20 on six of his punts. Three of his punts were downed inside the 10 . . . UTSA has lost two in a row after ripping off three consecutive victories that evened its record at 3-3 . . . The three teams the Roadrunners have beaten this season – Texas State, UTEP and Rice – are a combined 3-22 heading into Saturday’s action. Two of those three victories are against FCS teams.

GAME PREVIEW

If the UTSA Roadrunners are going to make a move in this season’s Conference USA football race, this would be the week to do it. Talk about an opportunity to make a statement.

Next up for UTSA is the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, who have the best record in C-USA and lead the West Division race. UAB, 7-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, has won six in a row since losing to Coastal Carolina 47-24 in the second week of the season.

UTSA (3-5, 2-2) is tied for fourth in the West standings.

“We’re playing a quality team that’s leads our conference, that’s certainly a formidable opponent,” UTSA coach Frank Wilson said. “We look forward to the opportunity to go to Birmingham and to compete against such a good team. It’s our desire to position ourselves to finish at the top of the conference. We have an opportunity with this game to play well and have a chance at doing that.We embrace this opportunity.”

The Roadrunners have struggled this season, especially offensively. Hampered by a glaring lack of playmakers, UTSA ranks 129th – as in last – among Football Bowl Subdivision schools in total offense with an average of 245.4. In an example of how statistics can be misleading, ponder this: The Roadrunners are just three teams (Navy, Maryland) that are perfect inside the red zone.

UTSA and UAB have split their two previous meetings, both in San Antonio. The Blazers won last year’s clash 24-19 at the Alamodome.

UTSA quarterback Cordale Grundy, trying to get evade Louisiana Tech safety Jordan Baldwin, was the Roadrunners' leading rusher with 60 yards in the loss to the Bulldogs. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com)

The Roadrunners played poorly in a 27-17 road loss to Southern Miss two weeks ago, getting outgained 487-179 in total offensive yardage. Freshman Jordan Weeks started at quarterback for

UTSA, replacing junior Cordale Grundy. Weeks completed 12 of 27 passes for 117 yards and one TD.

The Roadrunners face a formidable challenge against UAB’s defense, which had a stellar performance in last week’s 19-0 victory over winless UTEP. The Blazers recorded a season-high 12 tackles for loss and held the Miners to only 19 yards rushing and 120 total yards.

UAB has shut out three opponents this season and allowed 35 points in five C-USA games. The Blazers are yielding an average of just 13.2 points this season. UAB has not allowed a point in six consecutive quarters and has held its opponents scoreless in 16 of 20 quarters in C-USA play.

The Blazers also have gotten 31 sacks, tying them with Oklahoma State for the most in the nation. They need only four more to break the school record.

If there’s a ray of hope for UTSA, it’s that UAB’s quarterback position has been shaky lately. Blazers coach Bill Clark pulled senior starter A.J. Erdely near the end of the third quarter and went with redshirt freshman Tyler Johnston III the rest of the way.

“We’re prepared for No. 11 (Erdely) or No. 17 (Johnston),” UTSA senior safety C.J. Levine said. “Either way, we have a game plan for both quarterbacks.

© 2018 KENS