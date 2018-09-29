UTEP (0-4) vs. UTSA (1-3)

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Alamodome.

Series history: UTSA leads 3-2

Last meeting: UTSA 31, UTEP 14, Oct. 28, 2017, El Paso

UTEP's last game: Lost to New Mexico State 27-20, Sept. 22, El Paso

UTSA's last game: Beat Texas State 25-21, Sept. 22, Alamodome

Notable: UTEP has lost 16 in a row since winning its 2016 season finale. . The last time UTEP and UTSA met in San Antonio, the Miners pulled out a 52-49 victory in five overtimes. The road team has won the first five games of the series . . . The Roadrunners start their sixth season in Conference USA play Saturday. UTSA is 2-3 in C-USA openers.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been almost 11 months to the day since UTSA won back-to-back football games.

The Roadrunners beat UTEP in El Paso on Oct. 28 of last year, a week after defeating Rice in San Antonio. UTSA lost three of its last four games after getting the 31-14 win against UTEP, and missed out on a bowl bid despite finishing the season with six victories.

The Roadrunners started this season 0-3 before edging Interstate 35 rival Texas State 25-21 last week. So, who should be coming to town Saturday as UTSA opens Conference USA play?

Wait for it. Wait for it. Yes! UTEP.

Starting their sixth year in C-USA, the Roadrunners face a Miners team mired in a 16-game losing streak that includes an 0-4 start this season. UTEP hasn’t won a game since beating North Texas 52-24 in its 2016 finale, going 0-12 last year.

“Everybody knows it’s crunch time now,” UTSA senior running back Jalen Rhodes said. “We got all our out-of-conference games finished. We got a W under our belt. Got a little more confidence going into conference.”

Despite the Miners’ losing streak, UTSA coach Frank Wilson and his players have no illusions about what they’ll be up against Saturday night at the Alamodome. The 1-3 Roadrunners, after all, are in no position to take anybody lightly.

UTEP is a “scarred” team, Wilson said, “because they haven’t tasted victory. It’s a fierce game when we play that opponent, UTEP. They came into our house two years ago and in an epic four, five-overtime game, snatched victory from us, and then we were able to go there a year ago and claim victory.”

UTSA's Lorenzo Dantzler (98), Kevin Strong Jr. (54) and Baylen Baker (99) tackle Texas State quarterback Tyler Vitt in the end zone a safety in last week's 25-21 win over the Bobcats. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

Saturday’s game will be the sixth meeting between the Miners and Roadrunners. The road team is 5-0 in the series. UTEP won 52-49 in a five-overtime marathon in 2016, the last time the Miners came to San Antonio.

“We’d like to be in position to play our best football, to give us every opportunity to play this game,” Wilson said. “Truth is, that it’s clean slate. Whatever happened before this, the tough ones, 0-and-3, or the victory, you put it all behind you now because these games count."

“It’s for conference ramifications. It’s for conference standings. What we do at this point will dictate the back end of their season.”

UTEP is coming off a 27-20 loss to New Mexico State in El Paso. The Miners dropped their opener to Northern Arizona 30-10 at home, and lost on the road to UNLV (52-24) and Tennessee (27-0) the next two weeks.

Wilson described UTEP as a “hungry” team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“They’re talented,” he said. “They’re dangerous. They have a quarterback (Kai Locksley) that’s as fine of a runner as we’ve seen this year. He’s complemented by two running backs that are very talented players.”

Locksley has rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 410 yards and one score. Opponents have outgained the Miners by an average of 418-295 in total offense. UTEP has averaged 174.2 yards rushing and 120.8 passing.

“We’ve seen a lot of dual threats so far this year,” UTSA sophomore defensive end Lorenzo Dantzler said, referring to Locksley. “We pretty much have the same plan. Just try to keep him contained and key on him."

“I know UTEP likes to run the ball a lot with their quarterback. He’s been a big part of their running game. We definitely have to stop him to stop their offense. We just have to come out and everybody be on the same page.”

UTSA defensive tackle Kevin Strong Jr. deflects a pass by Texas State quarterback Tyler Vitt in the Roadrunners' 25-21 victory against the Bobcats last Saturday at the Alamodome. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

Dantzler scored the Roadrunners’ first points against Texas State on a 27-yard fumble return.

All three of UTSA’s losses have come against opponents from Power 5 conferences. The Roadrunners started the season with a 49-7 beating from Arizona State in Tempe, and lost to Baylor 37-20 in their home opener a week later. UTSA fell to 0-3 with a 41-17 road loss to Kansas State.

“The first three games were really tough for us,” junior cornerback Clayton Johnson said. “Arizona State had a good team. Came back and played Baylor. We fought. We fought hard. We fought hard for our fans, not only for ourselves. Playing that good competition really took it a step up for us. Coming back and playing Texas State, someone that we’re level with, it shows.”

The Roadrunners never trailed in going 3-0 against the Bobcats. Texas State drew to within 23-21 with 5:08 left, but defensive tackle Kevin Strong Jr. took down quarterback Tyler Vitt for a safety with less than two minutes remaining.

Wilson praised middle linebacker Josiah Tauaefa and Strong for their play early in the season.

“I think he’s playing outstanding,” Wilson said of Tauaefa. “I think he’s all over the field, from an interior standpoint, on the perimeter, as well as special teams. He’s playing very well. He’s playing as well as he’s played since he’s been here.”

Strong, Wilson said, “is commanding double teams. He’s being disruptive. He’s making the play without always making the tackle.”

Wilson praised the UTEP’s veteran secondary and a coaching staff headed by Dana Dimel, who is in his first season at UTEP. Formerly head coach at the University of Wyoming and the University of Houston, Dimel was an assistant coach at Kansas State, his alma mater, for nine seasons (2009-17) before going to El Paso.

The Miners, Wilson said, “are trying to seek their identity and coming closer and closer each week. Hopefully, we can postpone it for one more week before they have their breakthrough.”

© 2018 KENS