UTSA (3-7, 2-4 C-USA) vs. Marshall (6-3, 4-2)

When, where: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W. Va.

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: UTSA 9, Marshall 7, Nov. 18, 2017, Alamodome

UTSA's last game: Lost to FIU 45-7, Nov. 10, Alamodome

Marshall's last game: Beat Charlotte 30-3, Nov. 10, Huntington, W. Va.

Notable: UTSA has lost four in a row after ripping off three consecutive victories that evened its record at 3-3 . . . Marshall, 3-2 at home, has won three of its last four games . . . What little chance UTSA had of earning a bowl officially ended last week when they suffered their seventh loss. The Roadrunners finished 6-5 last year and did not receive a bowl bid . . . UTSA ends its season at home next Saturday against North Texas (8-3, 4-3). The Mean Green beat the Roadrunners 29-26 last year.

GAME PREVIEW

At this point, UTSA is looking for something, anything to feel good about.

Mired in a four-game losing streak, the Roadrunners probably would have a hard time remembering the last time they walked off the field with a W.

For the record, UTSA hasn't won a game since beating Rice on Oct. 6 in Houston. The win over the Owls capped a run of three straight victories that evened the Roadrunners' record at 3-3.

UTSA has gone south since then.

Dragged down by a dearth of offensive playmakers, the Roadrunners rank last among 129 FBS teams in total offense (242.8) and next-to-last in scoring offense (14.9). Rutgers (14.5) is percentage points behind UTSA in the latter category.

The Roadrunners' offense is so inept that its leading rusher, B.J. Daniels, has gained only 312 yards and scored three touchdowns in 10 games, and five quarterbacks have thrown a combined eight scoring passes.

Things don't figure to get much better Saturday when UTSA, 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Conference USA, takes on Marshall (6-3, 4-2) at Huntington, W. Va.

Freshman Jared Sackett kicked a 40-yard field goal with two seconds left to lift the Roadrunners to a 9-7 victory over the Thundering Herd last year. UTSA's only points came on three field goals by Sackett.

The UTSA defense has had a substantial drop-off from last year when it ranked among the best in the country in several statistical categories. The Roadrunners are No. 86 in total defense (420.5) and are tied at No. 98 in scoring defense (32.7) in scoring defense.

The Roadrunners end their season at home next Saturday against North Texas. Two more losses by UTSA would tie the worst finish in program history. The Roadrunners went 3-9 in 2015, Larry Coker's last season as head coach before he was fired.

Wilson was named Coker's successor in early 2016, leading the Roadrunners to a 6-7 season and their first bowl that year. UTSA finished 6-5 last season.

