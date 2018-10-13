Louisiana Tech (3-2, 1-1 C-USA) vs. UTSA (3-3, 2-0)

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Alamodome

Series history: Louisiana Tech leads 5-1

Last meeting: Louisiana Tech 20, UTSA 6, Nov. 25, 2017, Ruston, La.

Louisiana Tech's last game: Lost to UAB 28-7, Oct. 6, Ruston, La.

UTSA's last game: Beat Rice 20-3, Oct. 6, Houston

Notable: UTSA is celebrating homecoming Saturday. The Roadrunners are 4-3 in homecoming games . . . Louisiana Tech has won the last four games in the series with UTSA. The Roadrunners haven't beaten the Bulldogs since rolling to a 30-10 win on Nov. 30, 2013 at the Alamodome. The victory is UTSA's only one in the series . . . A win Saturday would give the Roadrunners their first 3-0 conference start in program history.

SAN ANTONIO – You know what they say about winning.

It takes care of everything.

Even after stumbling to an 0-3 start against Power 5 opponents Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State, the UTSA Roadrunners kept believing in themselves and in each other.

All they had to do, the Roadrunners said, was get that first victory to get back on track. Four Saturdays after a 41-17 road loss to Kansas State dropped UTSA to 0-3, the Roadrunners head into Saturday’s homecoming game against Louisiana Tech 3-3 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA.

Last week’s 20-3 victory against Rice marked UTSA’s first 2-0 conference start in the short history of its football program.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” junior cornerback Cassius Grady said of the Roadrunners’ string of three victories. “It’s going to make us play a lot better.”

Asked how winning has lifted his spirits, Grady said: “Everything looks better . . . practice, class.”

Heading into Saturday’s C-USA action, UTSA sits atop the West Division with UAB. The Blazers beat Louisiana Tech 28-7 last week on the Bulldogs’ field. Louisiana Tech (3-2, 1-1) is tied with North Texas for fourth in the standings.

The Bulldogs have dominated the series with the Roadrunners, winning five of six games and the last four. Louisiana Tech won last year’s meeting 20-6 in Ruston, La.

“The team is conscientious of what’s at stake,” UTSA coach Frank Wilson said. “That is, ramifications for our conference qualifications at the back end of the season. We’re approaching it accordingly. It is the most important game because it’s our next game, naturally.”

The Bulldogs are averaging 417.4 yards of total offense, 156.4 rushing and 261 passing. Jaqwis Dancy has played in only three games, but has fueled the running game with 242 yards on just 27 carries for a 9.0 average and four TDs.

Quarterback J’Mar Smith has completed 100 of 179 passes, with five interceptions, for 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns. The leading receivers are Adrian Hardy (28-473-4), Rhashid Bonnette (20-274-1) and Teddy Veal (21-273).

What concerns Wilson most about the Louisiana Tech offense?

“Their passing game from an offensive standpoint,” he said. “They have four guys that at one point have had a 100-plus-yard game receiving. Not necessarily at the same time, but each one of them have big-play ability to be able to affect a game, whether it’s Teddy Veal down low, underneath, with intermediate stuff or some of their other receivers that take the top off. Certainly, you’re concerned about that, their ability to throw and catch.

Jared Sackett kicked a 20-yard field goal to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-6 with 12:20 left in last year’s game, but that’s as close as the Roadrunners got. Louisiana Tech sealed the victory with a 35-yard touchdown run by Boston Scott that capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with 2:23 remaining.

“I thought we did a good job of defending the run and pass, and allowed it to escape from us, so hopefully this year we can rectify those things and find a way to win this game,” Wilson said.

The defense has keyed UTSA’s surge, yielding less than 300 yards in each of the Roadrunners’ three victories. They were gashed for an average of 482 yards and 42.3 points in their 0-3 start.

UTSA broke out of its skid with a 25-21 victory against Interstate 35 rival Texas State, and opened C-USA play with a 30-21 win over UTEP in back-to-back games at the Alamodome.

“The mindset we have right now is don’t look at nobody different,” said cornerback Teddrick McGhee, a redshirt sophomore. “We play everybody hard. Everybody just comes to practice working hard. We know every game is going to be a dogfight.”

UTSA is averaging 250.5 yards of total offense, 102.3 rushing and 148.2 passing. The Roadrunners are allowing 368.9 yards (124.7 rushing, 244.2 passing).

