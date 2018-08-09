Baylor (1-0) vs. UTSA (0-1)

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Alamodome

Series history: UTSA leads 1-0

Last meeting: UTSA 17, Baylor 10, Sept. 9, 2017, Waco

Baylor’s last game: Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27, Sept. 1, Waco

UTSA’s last game: Arizona State 49, UTSA 7, Sept. 1, Tempe, Ariz.

Notable: UTSA’s win over Baylor last year was its first against an opponent from a Power 5 conference . . . The Roadrunners are 4-3 in home openers. UTSA has won five of its last seven home games and is 22-19 at the Alamodome since kicking off its first season in 2011 . . . More than 15,000 tickets have been donated to San Antonio active-duty members of the military, veterans and their immediate family for Operation Defend The Dome on Saturday.

It’s a tall order, this business of having to bounce back against an opponent locked in to atoning for one of its 11 losses last year.

But that’s where the UTSA Roadrunners find themselves heading into their home opener Saturday night against the Baylor Bears.

Dismantled in a 49-7 loss to Arizona State in their season opener last week, the Roadrunners face the task of having to rebound against a Baylor team looking to avenge a 17-10 loss to UTSA last year in Waco. The Roadrunners made history with the victory, beating an opponent from a Power 5 conference for the first time since kicking off its inaugural season in 2011.

The Bears won only one game and went 0-6 at home in their first season under coach Matt Rhule last year. But you know the sports adage: Every season and every team is different.

UTSA coach Frank Wilson described Baylor as a “vastly improved” team with “exceptional” speed in the secondary and the wide-receiver positions.

Baylor looked impressive in its season opener last week, rolling up 606 yards of total offense in a 55-27 rout of FCS Abilene Christian in Waco. The victory snapped the Bears’ eight-game home losing streak.

Wilson and his players have no illusions about what they’re up against Saturday.

“I expect them to come out and want to redeem themselves,” Wilson said after a workout this week. “I expect us to want to come out and improve on our performance from a week ago. It is behind us. A lot of things and areas we need to improve on.

“I think we’re making strides in those areas, so I’m expecting us to come out and compete to the fullest and represent ourselves and play to the best of our ability, and to match the intensity, not only the intensity, but the execution of this team we’re about to face.”

Arizona State dominated UTSA from beginning to end last week, churning out more than twice as much total offensive yardage (503-220) and holding the Roadrunners to only two yards rushing. The UTSA offense never found its rhythm, giving up nine sacks and finishing with three turnovers.

The loss was the second-worst in the short history of the UTSA program. Oklahoma State routed the Roadrunners by 55 points, 69-14, in 2015 at Stillwater.

“Last week, we felt like we didn’t play our best, so we feel like we need some redemption,” junior defensive end Jarrod Carter-McLin said. “That wasn’t who we are or what we represent, so this week the goal is to go out there and play hard and live with the outcome after that.”

McLin expressed confidence that the Roadrunners will get off to a strong start, and not allow Baylor to set the tone.

“We definitely plan to pick it up,” he said. “This is our first home game, packing the dome, defending the dome. The energy will be there. We plan on hitting first, so as long as we keep that mentally and keep striking and keep going, I feel like we’ll be fine.”

Junior-college transfer Cordale Grundy will make his second start at quarterback, Wilson said, adding that graduate transfer D.J. Gillins also could get in the game. Both quarterbacks played last week. Grundy completed 16 of 33 passes, with one interception, for 187 yards, and Gillins went 3 for 10 for 31 yards.

“We’re just trying to get those guys ready for whatever may happen, whether it’s the first play or the 50th play,” Wilson said.

UTSA outgained Baylor 375-274 in total offensive yardage last year. Quarterback Dalton Sturm completed 15 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Jalen Rhodes led all rushers with 103 yards on 20 carries. The Roadrunners’ defense did something that doesn’t happen very often, allowing the same number of yards rushing (137) and passing (137).

While the Bears gained 606 yards against Abilene Christian last week – 295 rushing and 311 passing – their defense allowed 466 yards. ACU finished with 220 yards rushing and 246 passing.

