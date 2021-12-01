Go 'Runners! UTSA gets ready for Frisco Bowl against San Diego State

The Roadrunners hope to back up their Conference USA championship game victory with a bowl triumph.

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners are getting ready to play San Diego State at the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night.

Head coach Jeff Traylor and some of the key players spoke about the bowl game Monday morning prior to their final preparations for the postseason matchup.

UTSA finished the season 12-1 and was victorious against Western Kentucky in the Conference USA championship game earlier this month, winning the program's first conference championship.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the SDSU Aztecs and the UTSA Roadrunners” said Sean Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

The UTSA Roadrunners have had the best season in university history, according to the UTSA website. "This will mark the first meeting between UTSA, which will be the designated visiting team, and San Diego State and the second time in three bowl appearances that the Roadrunners will play a team from the Mountain West Conference," the press release says.

Star running back Sincere McCormick announced last week that he won't play in the bowl game and instead has declared for the NFL Draft. McCormick was named the MVP of the Conference USA championship game.

Fans can order tickets through Ticketmaster to get priority seating for the Roadrunners' bowl game.