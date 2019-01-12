SAN ANTONIO — Frank Wilson, who left LSU in 2016 to succeed Larry Coker as head football coach at UTSA has been fired.

Lisa Campos, UTSA vice president for intercollegiate athletics, made the announcement in a news release Sunday morning.

“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” Campos said in the release. "As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”

Wilson was an assistant coach at LSU for six seasons before landing his first head-coaching job at UTSA. The Roadrunners went 19-29 overall and 13-19 in Conference USA during his four-year tenure.

In 2016, he took over for Larry Coker and earned UTSA its first-ever bowl game appearance. He received a raise and a contract extension through the 2021 season.

The following year, the team entered the season with a lot of hype, beating Baylor in Waco, but managing only six wins and miss out on a bowl.

As Coker's recruits have left, like Marcus Davenport, the team has been declining, only going 7-17 the last two years.

“We will use a search firm and immediately begin a national search for UTSA’s next head football coach," said Campos.

