SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas-San Antonio took to Twitter to announce their starting quarterback is Samuel Clemens High School alumni Frank Harris.

The "local product", as described on Twitter, is ready to leave behind the Buffalo uniform for a Roadrunner jersey.

UTSA will kick off their football season at the Alamodome against the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday at 5 p.m.

