SAN ANTONIO — So much for any thoughts UTSA quarterback Frank Harris would be rusty after being sidelined since the eighth game of his senior season at Clemens High School in 2016.

Harris, who overcame two knee injuries to earn the starting nod in the Roadrunners' season opener Saturday, made up for lost time and sparkled in his college debut. Looking much like the exciting dual-threat quarterback he was at Clemens, Harris racked up 329 yards of total offense and threw for three touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 35-7 victory over Incarnate Word.

A crowd of 26,787 watched the Roadrunners dominate the Cardinals in a matchup that was billed as the "Hometown Showdown." The game was the first meeting on the football field between San Antonio's two Division I schools.

UTSA competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision, formerly I-A, and UIW plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (I-AA). FBS schools award 85 scholarships, compared to 65 by those in the FCS.

Harris completed 28 of 36 passes for 206 yards and scoring strikes of 16 yards to Carlos Strickland, 5 yards to Gavin Sharp and 36 yards to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg. Harris also rushed for 123 yards on 15 carries.

Harris' senior season at Clemens ended when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He signed with UTSA in February 2017 and sat out his freshman season after graduating from Clemens that same year.

Harris was on track to be UTSA's starting quarterback last season before he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring training in April 2018.

The UTSA defense was tough on UIW quarterback Jon Copeland on Saturday, sacking him four times and limiting him to 181 yards passing.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Ahead by two touchdowns at the half, UTSA stretched its lead to 28-7 on Harris' 5-yard strike to Sharp with 9:26 left in the third quarter. The score capped a seven-play, 59-yard drive on the Roadrunners' first possession of the second half.

The big play in the scoring march was a 47-yard run by freshman Sincere McCormick, who took a pitch from Harris and sprinted around right end to the UIW 15. McCormick, a Judson graduate, gained 11 plays on the next two plays before being thrown for a four-yard loss on second-and-goal at the 1.

Harris found Sharp in the middle of the end zone on the next play, putting the Roadrunners ahead by three touchdowns.

UTSA scored its first TD on a 16-yard pass from Harris to Strickland with 9:18 left in the opening quarter. Hunter Duplessis converted his first of five extra points for the 7-0 lead.

Harris' scoring strike came five plays after UIW's David Balcomb was held to a four-yard gain on a fake punt. The Cardinals faced a fourth-and-10 at their 44 when their gamble failed.

After forcing a UIW punt on the next possession, the Roadrunners carved out a 14-play, 78-yard drive that ended with Steele grad Brenden Brady's 10-yard TD run on the third play of the second period. Duplessis' extra-point kick put UTSA up 14-0.

UIW roared back on the ensuing possession, scoring on an 11-yard pass from Jon Copeland to Ameer King with 12:12 left in the half. Carson Mohr kicked the extra point to cut UTSA's lead to 14-7. Copeland's TD pass capped a five-play, 75-yard drive that took only 2:15.

The Roadrunners responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended when Deven Boston scored on a 6-yard run at 7:38 of the first half. The big play in the drive was a 24-yard run by Harris that put the ball at the UIW 15. Duplessis' kick pushed UTSA's lead to 21-7.

