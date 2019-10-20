SAN ANTONIO — UTSA got a much-needed victory and continued Rice's misery this season, beating the Owls 31-27 in its homecoming game Saturday at the Alamodome.

A crowd of 17,657 watched UTSA improve to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA while Rice fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in conference.

The Roadrunners won the game on an 8-yard pass from Lowell Narcisse to Zakhari Franklin with 5:06 left. Rice drove to the UTSA 25, but Tom Stewart was sacked for a 14-yard loss on third down and got only four yards when he tried to evade the Roadrunners' pass rush on fourth down.

The victory was the fifth in a row for UTSA against Rice, which won the first three games of the series.

The Roadrunners, who haven't won consecutive games since the first half of last season, have a bye next week and return to action at Texas A&M on Nov. 2.

After the teams dueled to a 24-24 tie after three quarters, Chris Barnes kicked a 37-yard field goal to put Rice up 27-24 with 9:02 left. Barnes' kick ended a 13-play, 56-yard drive that consumed 6:47.

After UTSA pulled to within one, 17-16, on a 34-yard field goal by Hunter Duplessis, Rice went up 24-16 on a 1-yard run by Ashton Walter with 3:09 left in the third quarter. But the Owls' lead was short-lived.

The Roadrunners stormed back on their ensuing possession, putting together a six-play, 75-yard drive that was culminated by Sincere McCormick's 6-yard TD run. Hunter Duplessis' extra-point kick tied the game at 24 with 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Down 10-7 at the half, UTSA went up 13-10 on the first snap of the third quarter when freshman safety Rashad Wisdom picked off a pass by Wiley Green and returned the interception 34 yards for a TD.

Duplessis converted the extra-point kick, but the Roadrunners were penalized for holding. After a bad snap, holder Lucas Dean wound up throwing a pass on the next attempt that was intercepted by Andrew Bird.

Rice responded on its next possession, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Tom Stewart to Brad Rozner that capped a four-play, 75-yard drive. Barnes added the extra point to give the Owls a 17-13 lead.

UTSA answered Rice's TD with a 34-yard field goal by Duplessis on its next possession, cutting the lead to 17-16 with 8:58 left in the third quarter.

Rice took a 10-7 lead at the half on a 2-yard pass from Wiley Green to wide receiver August Pitre III, who beat cornerback Cassius Grady just inside the right sideline, with only 16 seconds left in the second period. Pitre's TD reception capped a seven-play, 78-yard drive that consumed 3:49.

UTSA took a 7-3 lead when Narcisse connected with wide receiver Zakhari Franklin for an 8-yard TD with 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Duplessis added the extra point.

Narcisse's scoring strike ended a 13-play, 60-yard march that took 5:04 off the clock.

The Owls missed an opportunity to go up 10-7 earlier in the second quarter, when Naeem Smith intercepted a pass by Narcisse at the UTSA 2 and returned it to the 1. Smith picked off the pass after the ball bounced off the hands of tailback Brenden Brady.

After Walter was held for no gain on first down, Jaylon Haynes recovered a fumble by Green at the 1 on the next play to thwart the scoring opportunity.

