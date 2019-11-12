SAN ANTONIO — Calling himself a high school coach at heart, folksy East Texas native Jeff Traylor is raring to go as the third head coach in UTSA football history.

Traylor, 51, was associate head coach at the University of Arkansas the last two seasons before being hired Monday to jump-start San Antonio's fledgling FBS program.

"I'm so excited to get back in the great state of Texas and the great city of San Antone," Traylor said Tuesday during a news conference at the Alamodome, where UTSA has played its home games since kicking off its first season in 2011.

Traylor succeeds Frank Wilson, who was fired Dec. 1 after four seasons. The Roadrunners went to their first bowl in Wilson's first year (2016) and finished 6-5 in 2017, but they fell to 3-9 in 2018 and were 4-8 this season.

Traylor’s five-year contract begins on Dec. 13 and includes $800,000 in guaranteed compensation in year one, according to the UTSA release. It also includes financial incentives for various goals including, but not limited to, regular-season game wins, achievement of a bowl game and ticket sales milestones.

A highly successful high school coach at Gilmer in East Texas, Traylor also has been an assistant coach at Texas (2015, 2016) and SMU (2017). He was an associate head coach for offense at UT under Charlie Strong in his second season with the Longhorns, and was associate head coach in his only season at SMU.

Traylor hit it off quickly with UTSA president Taylor Eighmy and Lisa Campos, the university's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, when they met for the first time last week.

"I felt them immediately," Traylor said. "I felt it in my spirit. I knew it in my soul. We just connected and it ignited my passion even more when I first started communicating with them about what I already felt about a job whose potential is absolutely unlimited. Unlimited.

"What else do you want? When you're a ball coach, you're looking for a great administration. What's better than those two? You hear them speaking, You hear their vision. Who wouldn't want to team up with that from the very beginning?"

While Traylor spoke of the importance of having the support of Eighmy and Campos, he quickly pivoted to the young men he'll coach.

"The most important part, you've got to have players," Traylor said. "There's already talent on the roster. There's already great players on the roster. In the great city of San Antonio, in the great state of Texas, you can't find players?

"We can't just draw the line around the city of San Antonio, and lock down those players? In the state of Texas, we can't find players? And the game is about players. It's always been about players. It always will be about players."

New UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor, wearing a chain members of the UTSA band presented to him after Tuesday's news conference, said his parents were both band majors.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Traylor met with his new players briefly Tuesday morning at UTSA. Some of the players were later shuttled to the news conference by bus.

"These guys that showed up today, after only hearing me for 17 minutes and 35 seconds this morning, it means the world to me... you taking the time out of your day to show up and listen to me speak again. Thank you all for being here."

Traylor's top priorities are to hire his staff and hit the recruiting trail ahead of next week's early national signing day. Traylor said he already has hired his offensive and defensive coordinators, but declined to disclose their names because they're still ironing out their contracts.

Jeff Traylor Profile

Age: 51

Hometown: Gilmer

Education: Gilmer High School (Class of 1986), Stephen F. Austin (bachelor's and master's degrees in education).

High school coaching career: Big Sandy, assistant coach, 1989-92; Jacksonville, assistant coach, 1993-99; Gilmer, head coach, 2000-14.

College coaching career: University of Texas, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, 2015; associate head coach for offense and wide receivers coach, 2016; SMU, associate head coach and running backs coach, 2017; University of Arkansas, associate head coach and running backs coach, 2018-19.

Family: Traylor and his wife, Cari, have three children: Jordan, Jacob and Jaci.

Noteworthy: Gilmer went 175-26, won three state championships, and was state runner-up twice in 15 seasons under Traylor. Gilmer renamed Buckeye Stadium to Jeff Traylor Stadium this year . . . UT signed the seventh-ranked recruiting class in the country in back-to-back years during Traylor's stint as the Longhorns' lead recruiter. He was named Big 12 Recruiter of the Year. He helped Arkansas sign the school's first Top-20 recruiting class, which included 1,000-yard rusher Rakeem Boyd from Houston.