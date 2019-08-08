SAN ANTONIO — The 2019 season is still a few weeks from kicking off, but UTSA football fans already have something to get excited about for next year.

This week, athletic department officials announced that the Roadrunners will visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play the LSU Tigers on September 5, 2020. It will be the first time UTSA has ever played LSU and the third ever game between UTSA and a current SEC team.

The Roadrunners visit Texas A&M on November 2, 2019, wrapping up a nonconference schedule that includes UIW, Baylor and Army West Point.

Next year, UTSA’s games outside of Conference USA include contests against Texas State, Grambling State and Memphis. Looking further ahead, the Roadrunners will make trips to Austin to face the Longhorns in 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

You don’t have to look far to see the connection between LSU and UTSA. Roadrunners head coach Frank Wilson was an assistant coach in Baton Rouge from 2010-2015.

If next year’s version of the LSU Tigers is anything like what experts expect from this year’s bunch, the trip to ‘Death Valley’ might not be pleasant for the team from San Antonio. LSU is ranked in the top 10 by most major polls before the 2019 season. The ‘Bayou Bengals’ finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 record and a #6 ranking. UTSA posted a 3-9 record in 2018.

