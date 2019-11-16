Southern Miss (6-3, 4-1) vs. UTSA (4-5, 3-2)

When, where: Saturday, 5 p.m., Alamodome

Series history: Southern Miss leads 3-2

Last meeting: Southern Miss 27, UTSA 17, Oct. 20, 2018, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss last week: Beat UAB 37-2, Saturday, Hattiesburg

UTSA last week: Beat Old Dominion 24-23, Saturday, Norfolk, Va.

SAN ANTONIO – The odds are against UTSA playing in a bowl game this season. But at least the Roadrunners are still in the hunt for one as they head into the final three weeks of their campaign.

That, in itself, is an accomplishment for a team that hasn't won consecutive games since the first half of last season. The Roadrunners strung together three straight victories before finishing the season with a six-game losing streak.

UTSA, 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Conference USA, kept its bowl hopes alive by rallying for a 24-23 win over Old Dominion last week. Given the quality of the three opponents left on their schedule, the Roadrunners could be hard-pressed to reach the six-win requirement for bowl eligibility.

UTSA starts its stretch run against Southern Miss (6-3, 4-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners host C-USA East leader Florida Atlantic (7-3, 5-1) next Saturday and end the regular season at West leader Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) on Nov. 30.

Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech are a combined 14-2 in conference play.

UTSA is a 17-point underdog against Southern Miss and almost certainly will face tougher odds against Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech, the Roadrunners aren't conceding anything.

“We’re just going to stay to what we’ve been doing,” said UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford, a Wagner graduate. “We’re not going to change up anything or do something different just because of the opponents that we play against. We're just going to have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

A victory against Southern Miss would move the Roadrunners into a second-place tie with the Golden Eagles and possibly UAB. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2) host UTEP (1-8, 0-6) at noon Saturday. UAB beat UTSA 33-14 on Oct. 12 at the Alamodome.

While Burford is confident the Roadrunners can hang with the three best teams in C-USA, he has no illusions about the challenge UTSA faces.

"Of course, they play with a chip on their shoulder, them trying to be at the top of the conference and us trying to get to the top of the conference," Burford said. "Each team is hungry. I mean, nobody is just going to lay down and let you get wins. It's just going to be a battle."

Still, Burford likes the Roadrunners' chances.

"We're just scratching the surface," he said. "This team has great potential head of us. We have a really young team and we're just fixing the ins and outs of it.

"I think when everybody just gets to the point of understanding the system to where we all get it at the same time, (and) we keep the unity, I think we'll be a great team."

Junior linebacker Clarence Hicks expressed even more optimism than Burford.

"We feel that we can win every game that's left, so we've got to practice and play like it," Hicks said.

UTSA could face tough sledding on both sides of the line of scrimmage Saturday. Southern Miss ranks second in C-USA in rushing defense, allowing an average of 107.4 yards a game. The Golden Eagles lead the conference in passing offense (298.3).

Roadrunners coach Frank Wilson was asked what has impressed him about Southern Miss.

"Their style of play," he said. "Just the energy and effort they play with. They're a team that plays the game very fast, and it's allowed them to have much success in our conference play.

"For us, the ability to match their intensity for 60 minutes, continuously, will be our greatest challenge. It's something we're looking forward to."