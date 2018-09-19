SAN ANTONIO – Bloody but unbowed after an 0-3 start this season, the UTSA Roadrunners know the stakes will be high when they renew their Interstate 35 football rivalry with Texas State on Saturday at the Alamodome.

A victory would give UTSA much-needed momentum heading into its Conference USA opener against UTEP next Saturday at home.

A loss would match the worst start in program history. The Roadrunners began the 2015 season 0-4 and went on to finish 3-9 in Larry Coker’s last year as head coach.

“We’ll be prepared to play on Saturday,” UTSA coach Frank Wilson said after a workout this week. “We’ll play to the best of our ability. I like our team and our chances and where we’re going.”

While still confident, the Roadrunners aren’t kidding themselves. They know there’s still much work to be done and mistakes to be corrected on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

After being outscored 127-44 by Power 5 conference opponents Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State, UTSA has hit the reset button and focused on forging ahead.

“We’re trying to get back to (being) ourself, make all the corrections that we could make,” senior defensive lineman Kevin Strong Jr. said Wednesday. “It’s been a rough start so far. We still got the confidence, and the goals are still in the front, so still just continue to build.”

Strong said the Roadrunners have worked this week to correct “the little stuff” that has contributed to their poor start.

“The little stuff leads to the bigger stuff and everything just falls through,” he said. “We’re just continuing to build as a team, man, and just working on ourself, like I said, just getting better day by day to the best of our ability.”

Even considering that UTSA was a long shot against Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State, the Roadrunners have looked tepid in two of their three defeats.

Arizona State made Herm Edwards’ debut as head coach memorable in UTSA’s season opener, rolling to a 49-7 rout in Tempe. The Sun Devils dominated from the get-go, outgaining the Roadrunners 503-220 and holding them to two yards rushing.

UTSA played better in a 37-20 loss to Baylor in its home opener, trailing only 27-20 early in the fourth quarter before the Bears pulled away. Still, Baylor outgained the Roadrunners 494-255 in total offense and limited them to 157 yards passing.

Kansas State added to UTSA’s woes with a 41-17 victory last week in Manhattan. The Roadrunners were hardly competitive, trailing 27-7 at halftime and 41-7 heading into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outgained UTSA 449-300 in total offense.

“You’re going to have good games, you’re going to have bad games,” Strong said. “The first game was pretty rough. But the other two games, you could see as a team, we built up a little bit more.

“We go into every game prepared, trying to win the game. But it’s not always going to work out like that. You win some, you lose some. Of course, nobody liked it. But, like we said, we’re going to go into every week with the same mindset, just continue to fight and try to get the win this Saturday.”

UTSA beat Texas State 44-14 last year and is 2-0 against the Bobcats. The Roadrunners also beat Texas State 38-31 in 2012, when both were in the Western Athletic Conference.

Texas State (1-2) is coming off a 41-31 road loss to South Alabama in its Sun Belt Conference opener. The Bobcats led 31-16 with 9:38 left in the third quarter, before a 55-yard touchdown on an interception return ignited a 25-0 run by the Jaguars.

“You look at their team and defensively, they play extremely well,” Wilson said. “You take about five plays that go for probably an average of 25-30 yards, and it’s a difference in that game. Outside of that, they played very well.

Texas State started the season with a 35-7 loss at Rutgers, and beat Texas Southern 36-20 the next week in San Marcos.

