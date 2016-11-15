No. 15/16 UTSA outlasts Southern Miss, improves to record 10-0

The Roadrunners faced a tough test in the Golden Eagles before closing out the victory in the fourth quarter.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA forced three key turnovers in the fourth quarter to help the Roadrunners outlast Southern Miss 27-17 and improve to a school-record 10-0, in front of a season-high 30,105 at the Alamodome on Saturday evening.

UTSA (10-0, 6-0 Conference USA) was able to edge Southern Miss (1-9, 0-6 C-USA) with a comeback win that saw UTSA score 10 straight points to break open a game that was 17-17 after the third quarter.

