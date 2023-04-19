UTSA baseball looks to continue winning ways

Roadrunners hope to enhance post season resume last month of the regular season.

SAN ANTONIO — By the numbers the UTSA Baseball team has won seventy five percent of their games to this point. Their overall record is (28-9) with one month left in the regular season.

The Roadrunners were left disappointed and out of the NCAA Tournament field last year, so improving their RPI, currently 39th in the midweek, is the mission between now and the Conference USA Tournament.

"I know we are good," said Head Coach Patrick Hallmark. "I don't mind saying that. We are a good team," he continued. "I'm not surprised we're good. I'm with these guys every single day. They are good at baseball."

UTSA fell short Tuesday night in the I-35 series with Texas State visiting the 'Bird Bath', but optimism is still high as UTSA is currently at the top of the C-USA standings.

The Roadrunners are inside the Top 25 this week, and those are the sorts of things that can impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee next month. "Obviously the committee makes their decisions," said infielder Leyton Barry. "All we can do is play the games that are in front of us."

The Roadrunners hit the road this week for three at Florida International starting Friday night in Miami.

"We wanna kinda sneak into the top twenty five of the RPI (rankings)," said catcher Josh Killeen. "I think would guarantee us a shot into regionals." Barry that the time is now to leave no doubt that UTSA belongs in the post season field of sixty four.

"We as players just focus on the games in front of us, and we know have an important stretch right here and now that we can go show what we are about. That's exactly what we are gonna do."