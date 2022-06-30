USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12, will join Big Ten in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UCLA and USC will leave the Pac-12 and play in the Big Ten Conference in just a couple of years.
The two California universities announced on their websites about the Big Ten accepting their applications. The schools will start playing in the conference in 2024.
According to The Athletic, the Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted unanimously to accept the schools. The move puts the Big Ten at 16 schools.
The decision by the Los Angeles schools — two of the NCAA’s most decorated athletic programs — comes almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.
The Big Ten becomes the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
The Big Ten has expanded twice in recent years, with Nebraska joining in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.