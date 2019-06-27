Sports fans will be even more distracted than usual at work on Friday afternoon. The U.S. Women's National Team will play its quarterfinal contest in the Women's World Cup at 2 p.m. Central.

The opponent, France, will have the home-field advantage when the match begins in Paris. France and the U.S. are considered the front-runners to win the tournament this year. With the importance of this win-or-go-home game in mind, the U.S. team wants to make sure fans can watch.

A handwritten letter from players Kelley O'Hara and Allie Long was posted to the U.S. team's social media pages Thursday. It reads:

Dear Bosses and supervisors,

In case you're living under a rock... This Friday, June 28th is our World Cup quarterfinal vs. France and it's gonna be a BIG ONE!

We kindly ask that you give every employee the day so that they can eat a hearty lunch, get emotionally ready, bust out all their USA gear, and mentally prep for what will be an EPIC GAME! They will be back on Monday. MAYBE. All our love. Go USA!

The U.S team reached the quarterfinal after defeating Spain 2-1 on Monday. France also had a 2-1 win in the round of 16, defeating Brazil in extra time Sunday night.

MORE USWNT NEWS:

Trump says US soccer star Megan Rapinoe wrong to protest during anthem

US Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate gender discrimination lawsuit

Carli Lloyd reaches out to Thai goalkeeper after World Cup blowout

US Women's soccer has record-breaking game to kick off World Cup defense