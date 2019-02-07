The United States held off England, 2-1, on Tuesday in the Women’s World Cup semifinal match.

As they’ve done throughout the entire World Cup, the U.S. struck quickly, scoring their first goal just 10 minutes into the game. England would tie it up at 1 all just nine minutes later.

But Alex Morgan, celebrating her 30th birthday on Tuesday, gave the Americans the go-ahead goal in the 31st minute.

According to FOX Sports, she's the first player in FIFA Women's World Cup history to score a goal on her birthday.

The U.S. now heads to the World Cup Final on Sunday and will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal match, either Sweden or the Netherlands.

Much of the news at the match’s start focused on the absence of Megan Rapinoe. FOX reported on the TV broadcast that Rapinoe was held out of the starting lineup because she suffered a hamstring injury.

United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

AP