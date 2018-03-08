SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word announced Friday that head men's soccer coach Vince Martinez has resigned.

In a statement released by UIW, Martinez said he is "forever grateful for the opportunity" he was given at the university."I will miss the players, this great campus and the beautiful city of San Antonio greatly. I leave this program with a huge amount of optimism, both for the future of UIW men's soccer, and also for the next chapter of my journey."

Martinez joined the university in 2008 as an assistant coach; he was named the interim head coach in 2011, leading the Cardinals to the NCAA Division II playoffs and a top-15 national ranking. As the head coach, Martinez had a 59-52-11 record in eight seasons.

UIW Director of Athletics Dr. Brian Wickstrom expressed his sadness over Martine's decision. "He has done a great job of building the program, and he was instrumental in helping us transition from Division II to Division I. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

The university has named assistant coach Chris Fidler to the interim head coach position for the 2018 season.

© 2018 KENS