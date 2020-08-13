UIW postpones football season, along with other fall sports

Southland Conference, the league UIW plays in, tweeted out the decision Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Incarnate Word's football season has been postponed.

According to a press release tweeted out from Southland Conference, the league UIW plays in, the conference's board of directors "has determined that league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women's soccer and cross country will be postponed from the fall semester."

The decision was made amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There is an "intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester," according to the release.