SAN ANTONIO — Eric Morris and his Incarnate Word Cardinals starting to make some noise in the Southland Conference.

Southeastern Louisiana came to Benson Stadium receiving votes in the FCS top-25 and the Lions threw some punches early.

RELATED: UIW football coach Eric Morris settling in to San Antonio

But Incarnate Word dropped a 52-bomb on the visitors. Freshman quarterback Jon Copeland threw for more than 400 yards, breaking a school record. The Cardinals have now won 3 straight games.

The victory gave the Cardinals a 3-2 record for the season and improved UIW's conference record to a perfect 3-0, the best conference start in school history.

The UIW offense put up 621 yards of total offense, the most in program history, according to the university’s sports information department.

The 52 points scored represents the most scored by a Cardinal team in Southland Conference play.

PHOTOS: UIW Football knocks off SE Louisiana
01 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
02 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
03 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
04 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
05 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
06 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
07 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
08 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
09 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
10 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
11 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
12 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
13 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
14 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
15 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
16 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
17 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
18 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
19 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
20 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
21 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
22 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
23 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
24 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
25 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
26 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
27 / 27
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com

The Cardinals play on the road next Saturday in Beaumont. Their Southland Conference game against the Lamar Cardinals is scheduled for 3 p.m.

© 2018 KENS