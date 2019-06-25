SAN ANTONIO — We’re counting down to that most anticipated August 31 matchup between UTSA and UIW football. The Alamodome is sure to be rocking to open the college football season in San Antonio. The Cardinals are getting ready for fall camp by hitting the summer program weights.

Head coach Eric Morris and his staff took over the program eighteen months ago, and they are seeing the returns of their efforts. Regular season games are not entirely won on the playing field, life in the weight room can pay just as many dividends. Many fans might not know Director of Strength and Conditioning Bret Huth, but players can spend more time with him than the football coaches!

