SAN ANTONIO — It’s already been quite the week for the football team at the University of the Incarnate Word. A program first came on Sunday with an invite to the FCS playoffs, and news dropped Tuesday that head coach Eric Morris was selected as the Southland Conference Coach Of The Year.

The Cardinals will fly to Bozeman Montana on Thanksgiving Day before facing Montana State on Saturday to open their postseason.

The Cardinals will take on Montana State Saturday at 2 p.m. The temperatures will be in the low 30s with possible snow, so we'll have to see how the school from San Antonio does with those weather conditions.

Morris also noted that he is not a candidate for the vacancy at Texas State after the Bobcats' coach was fired over the weekend.

