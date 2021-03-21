UIW Football wins spring home opener

For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals played in front of home fans.

SAN ANTONIO — Down! Set! Hut!

Incarnate Word Cardinals Football finally played their long-awaited spring season home opener, defeating Southeastern Louisiana, 56-45, while racking up 645 yards of total offense and improving to 3-0 in the team's shortened six-game spring season.

SELA jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead, but it was essentially all UIW from that point on. The Cardinals scored 28 second-quarter points with 21 unanswered in the final 2:47 of game clock before the half. They led 34-16 after two quarters.

The Cardinals started quickly in the third frame, going 81 yards in 1:23 to extend their halftime lead. They started the fourth with a 56-30 lead and hung on from there, overcoming sloppy play late.

The season is now halfway in the books, and Head coach Eric Morris likes the way his team is embracing the valued opportunity after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fall Southland Conference season.

"These opportunities are just a little more valuable right now, I think," he said. "They are precious to these kids, and they are practicing and approaching (the games) extremely hard. Their preparation has been incredible. Hats off to them."

The players are just as encouraged after the perfect start.

"It is just a chance to unite all the players, and everything we had planned together," said wide receiver Tre Wolf. "Just create that bond and chemistry. This season does count, but like next season and moving on forward, we're not any steps behind."

"The most important thing is are you doing something that your kids can execute on a day-in and day-out basis, and our kids are doing that," Morris continued. "We are staying balanced. We are running it. We are throwing it. We're hitting screens. We are doing a bunch of different things. It is just a tribute to our kids. They are really locked in, focused and executing."