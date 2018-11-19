SAN ANTONIO — Head Coach Eric Morris has had one heck of a season in his first year with the program, guiding the Cardinals to their first berth in the FCS Playoffs.

The Cardinals finished the year 6-4 and beat two opponents ranked in the FCS top 25, which is something they also never did before.

The team is one of 24 teams to make the playoffs, and this is a very pleasant surprise for Morris and company after taking the reigns less than 12 months ago.

The Cardinals will take on Montana State Saturday at 2 p.m. The temperatures will be in the low 30s with possible snow, so we'll have to see how the school from San Antonio does with those weather conditions.

