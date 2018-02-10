SAN ANTONIO — The new head football coach at the University of the Incarnate Word has the Cardinals moving in the right direction.

Vinnie Vinzetta had a chance to sit down with Eric Morris to figure out his secret to success for the 2-2 UIW Cardinals.

Morris talked with KENS 5 about his introductory press conference, his first win and more. He said the sky is the limit when it comes to recruiting and building a program in the talent-rich Lone Star State.

Morris grew up in a small town in West Texas. “It taught me to never take anything for granted,” he said. “It taught me that no job is too big. I mean, I help pick up the practice field after practice, I help the trainers fill up water bottles. No job is too big, no job is too small.”

He added that he’s falling in love with San Antonio, especially the food!

