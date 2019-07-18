SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in five years, The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to San Antonio and it is quite the card in the Alamo City.

The headlining bout is a welterweight battle between No. 4 Rafael Dos Anjos vs. No. 11 Leon Edwards, but the hometown crowd will be locked into the lightweight fight when San Antonio native Alex Hernandez rumbles with Francisco Trinaldo.

"I expect to blow that energy out of the water," said Hernandez, a UTSA product. "With the amount of fans we've gotten over the years and the awareness UFC has brought--[I'm excited to be] the hometown kid putting on for the city. San Antonio is the sleeping giant and I'm just trying to be the alarm clock. Put everybody's eyes on us and bring awareness to the city and show people what we're capable of. Texas, in general, is a monster and San Antonio is no different. We're beasts."

The most intriguing fight will be the heavyweight matchup between former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy and Houston native Juan Adams. Adams has been very public about his "hate" towards Hardy and it should create some good drama in the Octagon.

"I send my messages in the ring," Hardy said. "I used to send them on the field--when you're the baddest man on the planet, you don't have to talk trash. You don't have to coax people into fighting before the fight. They lock us in a cage."

Adams said, "There's a difference between being a really good athlete and a fighter who is athletic. He's a really good athlete, don't get me wrong, but he's not a real fighter."

The preliminary card will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday night with the main card beginning around 8:00 p.m. UFC San Antonio will air on ESPN.

