Two weeks out from the Charles Schwab Challenge

Professional golfers get back into the swing of things.

The target date is two weeks and two days from now.

That’s when the Charles Schwab Challenge will tee it up from Colonial in Fort Worth.

So for the touring pros, it is time to crank it up!

"Yeah I kinda started working again the middle of last week," said Boerne resident and six time tour winner Jimmy Walker.

"A little rusty, but the game is not to far from being tournament ready," said McAllen’s Abraham Ancer.

"Touch and go with the golf. Could you do this? Could you do that? Driving ranges and golf courses were closed, so yeah, it got a little tight there trying to go to work," Walker added.

"It is good to have this kind of competition before the real one, and this is something that kind of tells me what I need to work on, and that I have a couple of weeks to get that dialed in. I’m excited. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to get back out there and compete," Ancer continued.

"It is very little interaction with the outside world. We are gonna be in our little bubble, and there will be no spectators. No family can come to the golf course. Lots of testing, charter planes, charter buses, so yeah, it is gonna feel different," Jimmy said.

"During the final round if it is a high tension moment, you make a putt, and there is crickets," said Nick Watney.

"That will definitely be different, but as long as we are getting to play it is something we will deal with," the five time tour winner added.