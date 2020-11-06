Two Greater SA grads among eight players singled out on Texas Football's preseason All-College team

UTSA's Sincere McCormick of Judson named top running back, and TCU's Trevon Moehrig of Smithson Valley tabbed as best defensive back on magazine's elite squad.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA sophomore tailback Sincere McCormick and TCU senior safety Trevon Moehrig are among eight superlative players who headline Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s 2020 preseason All-Texas College team.

McCormick, a Judson graduate who was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year last season, was tabbed the state’s best running back heading into a campaign fraught with uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Smithson Valley alum, Moehrig was named the best defensive back on the elite preseason team, which is made up of 52 players from all 12 FBS programs in Texas. One of college football’s highest-rated safeties and a prime pro prospect, Moehrig earned All-Big 12 honor last year.

McCormick, Moehrig and UT junior defensive back Caden Sterns, a Steele graduate, landed spots on Texas Football’s preseason first team.

The 61st edition of Texas Football magazine, long considered the bible of Texas football by the state’s fans, hits the newsstands later this month.

Texas A&M has the most players on the first and second teams with nine selections, but Texas leads in first-team picks with five.

The Longhorns’ other first-team picks are junior offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi, sophomore defensive lineman Deondre Coburn, junior defensive lineman Joseph Ossai and junior place-kicker Cameron Dicker. Cosmi was named the state’s best offensive lineman and Coburn the best defensive lineman.

Two other UTSA players, junior offensive lineman Spencer Burford and senior place-kicker Hunter Duplessis, made the second unit. Burford and Duplessis graduated from Wagner and Cole, respectively.

Another former Judson player, Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, was named to the second team.

Here are the eight players honored by Texas Football as superlatives at their respective positions:

Best quarterback: Shane Buechele, SMU

Shane Buechele, SMU Best running back: Sincere McCormick, UTSA (Judson)

Sincere McCormick, UTSA (Judson) Best receiver: Reggie Roberson, SMU

Reggie Roberson, SMU Best offensive lineman: Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Samuel Cosmi, Texas Best defensive lineman: Keondre Coburn, Texas

Keondre Coburn, Texas Best linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Terrel Bernard, Baylor Best defensive back: Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Smithson Valley)

Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Smithson Valley) Best special teams: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

While the UTSA offense generally struggled throughout the 2019 season, McCormick proved to be one of the unit's most consistent players.

Starting all 12 games of his freshman season, McCormick broke the UTSA record for all-purpose yards with 1,177 and the single-game rushing yardage mark with 189 against UTEP. Both records were held by Jarveon Williams, who also graduated from Judson and is now a UTSA graduate assistant coach.

McCormick rushed for 983 yards and eight touchdowns on 177 carries for the season. His yardage and TD totals rank second on UTSA's single-season list. McCormick also finished with 24 receptions for 194 yards and a TD.

McCormick ranked third among all FBS freshmen in rushing yards per game (81.9), rushing yards per carry (5.55), fifth in rushing yards (983), sixth in all-purpose yards (1,177) and ninth in rushing TDs (8). He became the second UTSA player in the last four seasons to earn C-USA Freshman of the Year honors, following 2016 winner Josiah Tauaefa, now a linebacker with the New York Giants.

The Roadrunners ended their 2019 season 106th out of 130 FBS schools in total offense, averaging 344.9 yards and 20.3 points.a game. UTSA finished 4-8 overall and 3-5 in C-USA play. Coach Frank Wilson was fired Dec. 1 after four seasons at the helm.

Jeff Traylor, associate head coach at the University of Arkansas the last two seasons, was hired Dec. 9 to succeed Wilson, who went 19-29 during his tenure with the Roadrunners.