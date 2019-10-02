SAN ANTONIO — Those who went to the San Antonio Commanders' debut game against the San Diego Fleet Saturday night in the Alamodome brought the hype from the game onto Twitter with a slew of memes and declarations of love for the team.

Some Twitter users even compared the team to the Patriots.

RELATED | Commanders make AAF debut with 15-6 victory against San Diego Fleet

The San Antonio Commanders take on the Orlando Apollos on Sunday, February 17 in the Alamodome at 3 pm.

To see their full schedule, click here.