Three mothers talk about their sons, who all grew up playing football in North Carolina, going to Super Bowl LVI with the Cincinnati Bengals.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles is this Sunday, and some of us might be pulling a little harder for the team with several Triad connections.

By now, you probably know the names DJ Reader, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Larry Ogunjobi.

All four play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and all four went to high school right here in the Triad.

We had the privilege of speaking with their number one fans - their moms!

"My phone is going crazy. I think it's more people calling and texting me now than it was when Germaine got drafted," Shemeka Bland said.

That's how Linebacker Germaine Pratt's mother described what's it's been like since the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Defensive Tackle DJ Reader's mother Felicia Reader is feeling the same type of excitement.

"I'm just so over the moon for all the young men," Felicia said. "It's such a special journey. You just can't put the words together, it's almost like a fairytale-like is this really happening?"

Second-year linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither's mother, Sevonne Davis just can't believe her son has a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy, and can't wait to enjoy the memories with him.