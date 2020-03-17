FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will be leaving the New England Patriots.

On his Facebook page, he firstly thanks his fans. He says his 20 years in Massachusetts have been the happiest.

At this time, he says he does not know where his football career is heading.

2020 marks 20 years Brady has been a member of the New England Patriots.

Brady has played in a record-breaking nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. That's more than any player in NFL history. He has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

There has been a lot of conversation in recent months as to what Brady has been planning for his future in the NFL. For Super Bowl LIV, he was in a Hulu commercial that built up as some sort of big announcement. The punch line, though, was that "he's not going anywhere."

So now that he's a free agent, where to next? Only time will tell.

RELATED: Julian Edelman selling 'STAY! TOM 2020' merchandise on his website

RELATED: Report: Tom Brady 'operating under the belief' he'll leave New England

RELATED: Tom Brady's cryptic tweet was reportedly a Super Bowl commercial tease

RELATED: Tom Brady's cryptic tweet causes social media stir

RELATED: Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia is retiring

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski thinks Tom Brady should ‘test the market’ in free agency

RELATED: Brady Watch 2020: Tom tweets congratulations to Eli Manning, echoing many Pats fans' sentiments