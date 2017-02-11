ESPN Report: Tom Brady is retiring from football

The future Hall of Famer spent the past two seasons of his illustrious 22-season career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning last year's Super Bowl title

TAMPA, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Jan. 24

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff-exit less than one week ago, quarterback Tom Brady said he would contemplate retirement or returning for another year with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

It appears his decision has been made.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington are reporting that Brady will call it a career after 22 seasons, the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots in addition to last year's title with Tampa.

Originally a sixth-round pick of New England in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went onto become a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time regular season MVP (with another potentially coming this winter), six All-Pro selections, and 15 Pro Bowl selections. He holds the NFL's records for: most career quarterback wins (243), most career passing attempts (11,317), most career passing completions (7,623), most career passing touchdowns (624), and most career passing yards (84,520), among others.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022