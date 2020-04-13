MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died from complications as a result of COVID-19.

According to a statement from Towns family that was tweeted out by the Timberwolves, Cruz died on April 13 after battling with with the novel coronavirus for more than a month.

"Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," the Towns family said in their statement. "The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

Towns announced his mother's diagnosis back on March 24 in a 5-minute video he posted on Instagram. In his video post, he said she was hospitalized after she was battling a fever and a cough that progressively got worse.

Back in March, Towns made a $100,000 donation to the Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 to help fund research into a test for the illness.

"I've had the privilege and the pleasure of meeting Karl ... you find very few people just with such a positive outlook, so I'm deeply sorry for the loss in their family," said Gov. Tim Walz on his daily coronavirus briefing.

Teams from around the league showed their support for Towns and his family on Twitter.

Support also came from teams and organizations outside of the NBA.

